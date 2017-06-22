Benami properties case: Misa Bharti husband Shailesh Kumar grilled by Income-Tax department for over 9 hours

The I-T department had slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 after Sailesh had failed to appear before them on June 7. (Source: PTI)

Benami properties case: The Income-Tax department on Thursday questioned Lalu Prasad Yadav son-in-law Shailesh Kumar for over nine hours in connection with a property in Bijwasan in Delhi. Kumar was questioned by the I-T department over charges against him over ownership of Benami properties. Yesterday Shailesh’s wife, Misa Bharti, daughter of Lalu, was questioned by the tax department for five hours yesterday. Earlier the Income-Tax department had attached 12 plots which belong to former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Misa Bharti and Shailesh Kumar. The market value of the attached properties is estimated to be Rs 175 crore, the book value of the attached properties is Rs 9.32 crore. The attached properties include a farmhouse and a bungalow in Delhi, newswire service ANI reported.

The I-T department had slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 after Sailesh had failed to appear before them on June 7. The department then summoned Shailesh again on June 13. The husband-wife duo were sent summons by the Income-Tax department after Bharti’s Chartered Accountant (CA) Rakesh Agrawal, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a Rs 8,000 crore money laundering racket. Agrawal had been arrested under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), ANI reported.

According to an Indian Express report, the Income-Tax department had raided 22 locations in connection with the alleged Benami property deals linked to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad’s family members including Misa Bharti. Officials from the department also carried out searches of RJD MP PC Gupta.