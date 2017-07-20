BELIEVE IT OR NOT! These 4 men kidnapped an Ola passenger from Delhi, asked for Rs 5 cr ransom from CEO

An Ola driver along with his three friends allegedly kidnapped a doctor based in Delhi from Preet Vihar. (Source: Reuters)

When you think about the hilarious kidnapping scenes in Bollywood, the first name that comes to the mind is when Aamir Khan and Salman Khan meet Paresh Rawal (Teja) to pay him ransom in Andaz Apna Apna. In that scene, Aamir Khan tells Paresh Rawal that his plan to kidnap a man and asking money from his daughters is wrong and instead he should have kidnapped the daughters themselves. That still remains one of the best kidnapping scenes in Bollywood. Now, four men from Delhi have taken it to a new level.

An Ola driver along with his three friends allegedly kidnapped a doctor based in Delhi from Preet Vihar yesterday and asked for a ransom of Rs 5 crore. The mind-boggling part here is that they didn’t call doctor’s family for this ransom and instead phoned Ola customer care. YES! You read it right. “The kidnappers made a call from Srikanth’s mobile phone to an Ola customer care number and asked for the CEO. They said they had kidnapped a man and wanted Rs 5 crore for his release,” a police officer told The Indian Express.

As per the police, the driver who was behind this kidnapping was on his first trip while others are also previous Ola employees. On the other hand, Pranay Jivrajka, founding partner at Ola, said they were thankful to police, and the doctor’s family and his friends for their cooperation. “We were all hopeful for his safe recovery and police have ensured that,” said Jivrajka. On the question of ransom, he said, “Since the matter is under investigation, we will share the details later.”

The 29-year-old doctor Akkala Srikanth Goud who works at the Metro Hospital and Cancer Institute in east Delhi and was missing since July 6. After his friends lodged a report, police began the search and Srikanth was finally found in Meerut. He is now being brought back to Delhi.