Believe it or not! Doctors remove 5 kg iron including chain, 263 coins, shaving blades, glass pieces from stomach of man

It might sound shocking or even unbelievable to you but this is really a true story. In a rare surgery, doctors removed 5 kg iron objects including a chain, as many as 263 coins and shaving blades from the stomach of a man. The incident was reported from in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district. The 32-year-old Mohammed Maqsood, who hails from Sohaval in Satna district, was taken to the state-run Sanjay Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in adjoining Rewa on November 18 after he complained of pains in stomach. Dr Priyank Sharma, attached to the Sanjay Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (SGMCH), said that they identified the cause behind Maqsood’s stomach ache after conducting tests and through an x-ray. He said a team of six doctors surgically removed 10-12 shaving blades, four big needles, a chain, 263 coins, besides pieces of glasses – collectively weighing 5 kg, from the stomach of Maqsood on Friday. He said Maqsood had been treated for six months in Satna before he was brought to Rewa.

“The patient was not in a good frame of mind and it seems he swallowed these objects secretly,” Dr Sharma said, adding that Maqsood is doing well and is currently under the observation of a team of experts.

Earlier, a similar incident came to light when a ball of hair weighing around 1.5 kg was removed from the stomach of a 25-year-old woman after a three-hour-long surgery. The surgery took place at the Government-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital in Indore. It was learnt that the woman suffered from a mental disorder.

Also, in the past, doctors at the state-run Calcutta Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata had removed 639 nails, weighing more than one kg, from the stomach of a 48-year-old man suffering from schizophrenia. The man had swallowed the nails over a period of time.