Beijing has never recognized existence of Arunachal Pradesh: China

China on Wednesday maintained that its position on the China-India boundary issue was consistent and clear and that Beijing has never recognised the existence of Arunachal Pradesh. (PTI)

China on Wednesday maintained that its position on the China-India boundary issue was consistent and clear and that Beijing has never recognised the existence of Arunachal Pradesh. “I need to point out that China’s position on the China-India boundary issue is consistent and clear, and we have never recognized the so-called Arunachal Pradesh,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said while responding to a question about media reports that stated Chinese soldiers with construction machines entered 200 metres inside Arunachal Pradesh. However, Geng said he was not aware of any such reports. Last month, too, a similar such incident had happened.

The Chinese troops reportedly left the construction equipment behind after they were confronted by the Indian soldiers. The India-China border covering the 3,488 km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) is disputed between the two sides and notably, Beijing claims Arunachal Pradesh to be the part of its south Tibet. Geng, in his media conference, also laid stress on upholding peace and tranquility in China-India border areas and said peaceful conditions served the common interests of both sides.

Last year, the Indian and Chinese troops had engaged in a standoff on the Doklam plateau near Sikkim, at the trijunction of India, China and Bhutan, for over two months after the latter began constructing a road on the disputed territory. The standoff ended in August after the two sides decided to disengage their troops.