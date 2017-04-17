Begum Jaan Box office collections: Vidya Balan starrer pulls in Rs 15.94 crore in opening weekend

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan starrer Begum Jaan is running in theatres but is not really making waves at the box office(Image: The Indian Express)

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan starrer Begum Jaan is running in theatres but is not really making waves at the box office. After an average start on the day of its release i.e. on Friday, the film witnessed some growth in the weekend, but nothing spectacular, with a total earning of Rs 15.94 Cr (Domestic Gross Approx.), as reported by Bollywood Hungama. Despite an average opening, the movie is trying to keep the cash coming in at the box office. Directed by National Film Award-winning director Sirjit Mukherji and produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Vishal Bhatt and Play Entertainment, the film opened on an average note on Friday, earning Rs 3.94 Crore. Over the weekend, the total earning reached Rs 11.48 Crore – with Rs 3.51 Crore and 4.03 Crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Begum Jaan is a Hindi drama film and revolves around the lives of prostitutes. Co-produced by Sakshi Bhatt and Shree Venkatesh Films, Vidya Balan is playing the lead role. She is playing the role of the brothel madam. This film is the remake of Bengali film ‘Rajkahini’. The main Bengali version of the movie was released in 2016. The audience will also watch the presence of two other prominent actors Ila Arun – she plays the role of Amma and Gauahar Khan that of a sex worker named Rubina. The music is composed by Anu Malik and the lyrics are written by Kausar Munir.

The hard-hitting poster of the movie had created a lot of buzz with the annotation written on it – My Body, My House, My Country, My Rules. Apart from this, Vidya Balan can be a seen in the role of a strong protagonist with a ‘Hookah’ pipe in her hand. Looking at the actresses and the plot of the movie, the movie should have created some records at least, but it is unlikley to do so any more.