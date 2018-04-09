Before Rahul Gandhi’s ‘fast’, Congress leaders seen eating ‘Chhole Bhature’! BJP claims this, shares pics

Delhi Congress leaders including Ajay Maken seen eating before going to ‘fast’ at Rajghat.

In what may further embarrass the Congress party and its president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi BJP leader Harish Khurana today claimed that several Delhi Congress leaders were seen eating at a restaurant in the city before sitting on protest and observing “fast” at Rajghat.

Khurana also shared the image which allegedly shows the Congress leaders taking the meal. The image was further shared by ANI.

When contacted by FinancialExpress.com, Khurana confirmed that the pictures were authentic and from today morning. “It is double standards by Congress leaders,” said BJP leader Harish Khurana, who posted the photographs on Twitter. When asked about the source and authenticity of the photographs, Khurana said that the leaders, including Ajay Maken, sat there from 9.35 am to 10.30 am at Chaina Ram Sweets located at Delhi’s Chandni Chowk area. “They were sitting in public. You can confirm from the halwai.”

वहाँ रे हमारे कांग्रिस के नेता,लोगों को राज घाट पर अनशन के लिए बुलाया है और ख़ुद एक रेस्तराँ में बैठ कर छोले भटूरे के मज़े ले रहे हो ।

सही बेफ़क़ूफ बनाते हो । pic.twitter.com/gp2pIYsdOb — Harish Khurana (@HarishKhuranna) April 9, 2018

When FinancialExpress.Com contacted the outlet near Fatahpuri Masjid, it was confirmed that the leaders did visit the shop in the morning. “Aaye the Maken sahab aur kuch log. Nashta kiya. Kuch Puri sabzi khaya un logo ne shayad.”

Reacting to the image shared by the BJP, Congress Arvinder Singh Lovely said, “Photograph is of before 8 am, this is symbolic fast from 10.30 am to 4.30pm, it is not an indefinite hunger strike. This is what is wrong with these(BJP) ppl, instead of properly running the country, they concentrate on what we eat.”

The day-long fast today was called by Delhi Congress against caste violence and communalism.

#WATCH BJP-SAD Delhi MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa speaks on picture of Congress leaders eating before fast, says’ Inki maansikta hi khaane ki hai, ye bhooke nahi reh sakte’ pic.twitter.com/zZr5aIpbGm — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2018

Earlier, in the day, Congress was embarrassed after 1984 anti-Sikh riots accused Sajjan Kumar and Jagdish Tytler reached the fast venue. Both leaders were reportedly asked to leave the venue.

According to PTI, a Congress leader said that Tytler and Kumar were asked not to sit on the stage. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala claimed BJP was seeking to create a controversy where none existed.