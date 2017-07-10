Beef is not banned in Goa, tourists would get whatever they want to eat, says Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar. (Reuters)

Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar as per Indian Express report said that tourists can eat anything they like as beef was not banned in the state. The Tourism Minister on Sunday while speaking at the Travel and Tourism Fair which was held in Kolkata claimed that the government’s decision of banning the sale of cattle for slaughter has no impact on the tourism sector. He said,”Beef is not banned in Goa. The tourists would get whatever they want to eat. They can eat whatever they like.” Ajgaonkar added,”In Goa, the Hindus, Muslims, Catholics are staying together for many years. An environment of communal harmony prevails there.”

The report also quoted Ajgaonkar saying that the even after the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on July 1, the tourism sector in Goa has not faced a downfall. He said,”Security of tourists is our topmost priority. The central government has already provided us with Rs 100 crore for developing the tourism infrastructure. We are investing another Rs 50 crore for marketing and advertisement purpose.The tourism department has set up several toilets, changing rooms, bathrooms and other necessary facilities for the convenience of tourists.”

Meanwhile, earlier in April, Indian Express reported Ajgaonkar blaming tourists for excessive drinking and causing a ruckus in the coastal state and destroying the region’s culture. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a government event in Panaji, Ajgaonkar said that liquor and music was a part of Goan culture. He said “The outsiders who come here, create chaos after they drink. They ruin our culture, our Goenkarponn (Goanness). That should not happen. This should be controlled.” The minister also said liquor and music were rooted in the former Portuguese-ruled state’s culture and tradition.

He added,”Liquor, music is part of our culture. It has been going on in a traditional way. It cannot be stopped just like that. Liquor is also a part of our tradition, our Goenkarponn. In Goa, if there is stomach pain, people still warm up alcohol and drink it… But Goans when they drink alcohol, they do not lose control. Even if a Goan drink’s alcohol, the next person will not know he has consumed liquor. He will not show it.”