Be your own saviour! Here’s how you can secure your Aadhaar biometrics data

Be your own saviour! Here’s how you can lock your Aadhaar biometrics data

The newspaper report saying that Aadhaar details of a billion people were up for sale for just Rs 500 has been denied by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), however, saying that it “seemed like an instance of misuse of the grievance redressal search facility”, reiterating that the biometric information was “safe and secure”. For precaution, an individual can add an additional layer of protection to Aadhaar biometrics details by doing it manually on the official website.

The UIDAI has enabled a system on its official website www.uidai.gov.in that allows the residents to lock and temporarily unlock their biometrics. The UIDAI says that this was done to protect privacy and confidentiality of Resident’s Biometrics Data. Here’s how you can do it.

1. Go to UIDAI’s official website: www.uidai.gov.in

2. Click on the link Lock/Unlock Biometrics on the homepage

3. By login in and using the OTP, you can lock or unlock your Biometrics data

Locked Biometrics ensures the Aadhaar holder will not be able to use their Biometrics (fingerprints/iris) for authentications thus preventing potential misuse, the UIDAI said.