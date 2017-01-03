BCCI row: Now, SC replaces Fali Nariman with Anil Divan to suggest top cricket administrators

A day after sacking Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Anurag Thakur, the Supreme Court on Tuesday replaced eminent lawyer Fali Nariman with senior lawyer Anil Divan for suggesting names of BCCI administrators. (IE Photo)

A day after sacking Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Anurag Thakur, the Supreme Court on Tuesday replaced eminent lawyer Fali Nariman with senior lawyer Anil Divan for suggesting names of BCCI administrators. Nariman himself said since he had represented BCCI as lawyer, he does not want to be part of this exercise. A bench headed by Chief Justice T S Thakur said the working of BCCI will be looked after by a committee of administrators and requested Nariman and senior advocate Gopal Subramanian, who was assisting in the matter as amicus curiae, to assist the court in nominating persons of impeccable integrity for the panel.

It has been learned that Nariman told a bench headed by Chief Justice T S Thakur that he had represented the cricket body as a lawyer in 2009 and hence, did not want to be part of this exercise.

Watch this video

The bench, also comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud, then asked Divan to work with senior advocate Gopal Subramaniam, who is assisting the court as an amicus curiae in the matter and suggest names of the administrators for running the BCCI.

Yesterday, the court ordered removal of Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke from the posts of BCCI President and Secretary respectively. It had also ordered initiation of contempt and perjury proceedings against them.

(With agency inputs)