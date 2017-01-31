BCCI administrators meet delayed as Amitabh Chaudhury found ineligible to convene meeting

Scheduled to be held at 12 noon, the meeting was delayed as Chaudhary was not allowed to convene the meeting. (ANI)

The first meeting of the newly appointed administrators of the BCCI was delayed by four hours after joint secretary Amitabh Chaudhary was found ineligible to attend the meeing. Scheduled to be held at 12 noon, the meeting was delayed as Chaudhary was not allowed to convene the meeting, as directed by the chief of Committee of Administrators Vinod Rai.

It was around 12 noon Chaudhary was told that he has to wait as he is eligible to attend the meeting. It was Rahul Johri, the CEO who convened the meeting by video conferencing.

“Amitabh Chaudhary had called a senior selection committee meeting in Delhi today to select the squad against Bangladesh. Vinod Rai and Co have immediately swung in and barred him from doing anything. The CEO is directly convening the meeting via video conference from Mumbai,” a BCCI source, who was witness to every incident here, told PTI today.

Also Watch:



All was not well was understood when BCCI mandarins broke for lunch with one of the selectors Sarandeep Singh was not even around. Some of the waiting media members were told that meeting will start at 3 pm but then around 3:30 pm Sarandeep was seen entering the hotel and looked clueless about when the meeting will start. Around 4 pm, he went up and joined his colleagues as the meeting started.

Today’s incident proved that Chaudhary probably is not authorised to function as joint secretary and will go to Dubai as BCCI representative only as he has a thorough background knowledge that investment banker Vikram Limaye will be needing for future meetings.

(With inputs from agencies)