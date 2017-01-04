BCCI admin affairs: SC replaces Nariman with Anil Divan

On Monday, the apex court had removed BCCI President Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke, from their respective posts following defiance towards implementing the cricketing reforms suggested by the Justice R M Lodha Committee. (Reuters)

A day after the Supreme Court asked senior lawyer F S Nariman to suggest names of members for the panel meant to administer BCCI affairs, the noted jurist expressed his inability to assist the court for having appeared for the cricket board in 2009 as a retainer.

On Tuesday, a bench headed by chief justice TS Thakur substituted Nariman with another noted lawyer Anil Divan after accepting the former’s request that it wouldn’t be right if he assumed the responsibility given to him as it was embarrassing for him to suggest administrators for the board.

Now, Divan along with amicus Gopal Subramaniam will suggest names for the Committee of Adminsitrators.

