Bawana factory fire: AAP government to launch crackdown, here’s what this minister said

Bawana factory fire: Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain said that strict action will be taken after receiving the report. (ANI)

Bawana factory fire: A day after a massive fire broke out at a two-storeyed factory on the northern outskirts of the national capital on Saturday which killed at least 17 workers, Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain said that strict action will be taken after receiving the report. The minister on Sunday assured that a probe committee has been formed to look into the matter. “Probe committee formed. Strict action will be taken after we receive report,” Jain said. Taking a note on the license provided to the firecracker factories in the national capital, Jain said that if this indeed was a cracker factory, it was wrong that an illegal one was being run here. “I don’t think license is provided for fire cracker factories in Delhi. If this indeed was a cracker factory, it’s wrong that an illegal factory was being run,” said Satyendar Jain.

The fire broke out in the Bawana industrial area of New Delhi on Saturday evening, after which about a dozen fire engines took some three hours to douse it. The Delhi Fire Services received a call about the fire at the factory around 6.20 pm and 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the official said. Seventeen bodies were recovered and one injured worker hospitalized, fire official K.C. Gupta said. Seven of those killed have been identified as Baby Devi (40), Afshana (35), Sonam (23), Reeta (18), Nadeen (55), Rakho (65) and Dharma Devi (45). A search operation was continuing for any more workers trapped in the two-story structure gutted by the blaze. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Meanwhile, police arrested the owner of the firecracker storage unit. As per the report, Manoj Jain, who ran the factory, has been arrested. A probe revealed it was a factory of “cold firecrackers” used in stage shows and Holi celebrations, said Rajneesh Gupta, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini). Firecracker packages found at the site suggest the same, he said.

Police said an FIR had been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections relating to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible materi al. The maximum punishment under the sections is 10 years. Jain was apprehended and questioned yesterday. The other partner of Jain has been identified as Lalit Goel.