Bawana bypoll: No other government worked for rural Delhi like us, claims CM Arvind Kejriwal ahead of elections

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)

Days ahead of the August 23 Bawana bypoll, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today claimed that no other government had worked for rural Delhi the way his regime had. Addressing a rally at Bawana in north Delhi, he also listed out the measures initiated by his government in the last two-and-a-half years for the rural areas.

Referring to Kailash Gahlot, the recently-appointed transport minister, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief said he specifically chose him, so that the issues related to the rural areas could be addressed more efficiently. Gahlot represents the Najafgarh constituency, a rural area of the national capital.

The bypoll at Bawana was necessitated after AAP’s Ved Prakash resigned as the local MLA and subsequently, quit the party to join the BJP. Kejriwal said his government had been working for over two years to ensure that the land-related rights of the people of rural Delhi were not violated and the matter was now before the Centre.

Listing out the work done by his dispensation, he said the compensation amount for land acquisition was hiked from Rs 53 lakh to Rs 3 crore after the AAP came to power in Delhi. However, the chief minister added that the decision was set aside by the lieutenant governor and the issue was now in court.

He also said the education system in the national capital had improved due to the hard work of Education Minister Manish Sisodia and added that there had been a “major transformation” of the government schools in the last two years. This was visible in this year’s class 8 examination results, in which the state-run schools outperformed the private schools in Delhi, Kejriwal said. He added that his government was committed to delivering “world-class education for free” to the children of Delhi.