Punjab election: Akalis attack Navjot Singh Sidhu, say can anyone ‘forget what he called Sonia, Rahul Gandhi’?

Navjot Singh Sidhu: Former Cricketer and a former Member of Parliament from Amritsar between 2004 and 2014, Navjot Singh Sidhu addressed media at his first press conference after being appointed as a congress leader on Monday. He is likely to contest from the Amritsar East assembly seat for the next upcoming assembly elections. Sidhu was welcomed into the party by Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday.
While addressing the media, Sidhu directly targeted the Chief Minister of Punjab, Prakash Singh Badal and the Shiromani Akali Dal by saying statements like, “Bhaag baaba Badal Bhaag, kursi khaali kar, Punjab ki janta aati hai” and “Akali Dal ek pavitra jamaat the, ab ek jaaydaad ban gaye hai”.
The members of the Akali Dal were quick enough to respond by saying that people like him are dal badlu and that anything that he says can not be taken seriously.
The members of Akali Dal in an interview with ANI said-
Ajay Maken welcomed Navjot Singh Sidhu at the Congress Party headquarters where the press conference took place. Sidhu started the conference by saying that he was born a congressman and he has just returned back to his roots.