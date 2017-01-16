Punjab election: Akalis attack Navjot Singh Sidhu, say can anyone ‘forget what he called Sonia, Rahul Gandhi’?

Navjot Singh Sidhu at his press conference after being appointed as a Congress leader. Source: ANI

Navjot Singh Sidhu: Former Cricketer and a former Member of Parliament from Amritsar between 2004 and 2014, Navjot Singh Sidhu addressed media at his first press conference after being appointed as a congress leader on Monday. He is likely to contest from the Amritsar East assembly seat for the next upcoming assembly elections. Sidhu was welcomed into the party by Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday.

While addressing the media, Sidhu directly targeted the Chief Minister of Punjab, Prakash Singh Badal and the Shiromani Akali Dal by saying statements like, “Bhaag baaba Badal Bhaag, kursi khaali kar, Punjab ki janta aati hai” and “Akali Dal ek pavitra jamaat the, ab ek jaaydaad ban gaye hai”.

The members of the Akali Dal were quick enough to respond by saying that people like him are dal badlu and that anything that he says can not be taken seriously.

The members of Akali Dal in an interview with ANI said-

Ye dal badlu hain jo saude karte hain, inhe public nahi jaanti kya?: Parkash Singh Badal on Sidhu pic.twitter.com/Ud8l0PHwBa — ANI (@ANI_news) January 16, 2017

These are all migratory birds, people here know who has worked for them: Parkash Singh Badal on Congress and AAP candidates from Lambi seat pic.twitter.com/oRwMfhggVq — ANI (@ANI_news) January 16, 2017

Its difficult to take anything what Navjot Sidhu says seriously: Bikram Singh Majithia,SAD pic.twitter.com/ftAkiTFzuc — ANI (@ANI_news) January 16, 2017

Ajay Maken welcomed Navjot Singh Sidhu at the Congress Party headquarters where the press conference took place. Sidhu started the conference by saying that he was born a congressman and he has just returned back to his roots.