Basirhat, Baduria, West Bengal violence LIVE Updates: Unrest continues on sixth day, BJP alleges Mamata Banerjee failed to maintain law and order in state

Home Minister Rajnath Singh has directed Home Secretary to monitor developments after violence broke out in West Bengal’s Baduria.

Basirhat, Baduria, West Bengal riots LIVE Updates: The situation has been not restored to normal even on the sixth after a controversial Facebook post by a Class XI students sparked communal tensions in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district. Earlier on Thursday, tensions between communities were reported in Baduria area of the state, the Indian Express reported. The student, who allegedly made the Facebook posts, has been detained and denying this claim by the police. Police allege that student put some sensitive images online triggering a spate of communal violence in the city. It was reported that violent mobs resorted to violence and vandalised stores and houses, and setting vehicles on fire. Opposition parties, most prominently the BJP, has alleged that Mamata Banerjee is unable to administer the law and order situation in the state, and therefore, they would demand her resignation. Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya alleged that anti-social elements are working as TMC workers in the state and creating law and order situations. BJP has also accused Mamata over her remarks against state Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi.

11.20 am: West Bengal, in the recent few days, has witnessed violence and serious clashes either taking place between two religious groups or between people and the administration.

11.10 am: Meanwhile, BJP president Amit Shah has constituted a team comprising party leaders Om Mathur, Meenakshi Lekhi, Satyapal Singh and Kailash Vijayvargiya, who will visit the violence-affected areas and will submit a report to him.

11.00 am: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday slammed the West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee asserting that section 144 seems to be imposed only for Hindus and not for Muslims because the police are investigating the matter only with Hindus not Muslims who are actually creating the rift.

10.50 am: Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Rahul Sinha said, “The communal violence which is growing day by day never seems to come to an end. The police seems to be acting like a spectator among all the chaos which is occurring in the state, because they are not been given orders to control the situation. Section 144 seems to be imposed only for the Hindus; not for the Muslim because when the police are investigating this matter they are questioning only the Hindu not the Muslims who are actually creating the rift. It’s sad to say that, this government is totally unable to administer the law and order situation in the state”.

10.45 am: “Whatever is happening in West Bengal since several days is definitely condemnable and a serious concern. This is nothing but a result of a consistent lopsided communal politics derived by their vote bank politics of the ruling party of West Bengal. Instead of giving proper attention to control the situation the government is more involved in putting allegation on others including the Governor,” Trivedi said.

10.40 am: BJP said that Mamata Banerjee is unable to administer the law and order situation in the state, and therefore, they would demand her resignation.