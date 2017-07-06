Basirhat, Baduria, West Bengal riots: BJP President Amit Shah to send team to violence-hit Basirhat

Amit Shah has formed a team to visit violence-hit Basirhat area in West Bengal. (Source: IE)

Basirhat, Baduria, West Bengal riots: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah has formed a team to visit violence-hit Basirhat area in West Bengal. The team formed by the BJP President will comprise of Members of Parliament, according to a report on news channel Times Now. Communal Violence broke out in Basirhat and adjoining areas over a Facebook post on Sunday evening the youth behind the Facebook post has been arrested by the police. No fresh incidences of violence were reported from Basirhat or its neighbouring areas on Thursday. The situation looks to have normalised and shops and markets have reopened and people have started to venture out of their homes, Indian Express reported.

A senior official of the State Home Department has told newswire agency PTI that security forces will keep a strict eye on the town till the situation has returned to normal, the official added that security agencies will maintain a presence in the area till then. Internet services in the area have remained disrupted. Internet services in the area are down in order to check the spread of rumours through social media channels, IE reported.

The West Bengal DGP Surajit Kar Purakayasta has requested people to desist from spreading hateful messages. The West Bengal DGP said, ”We will not spare those who are spreading hateful messages. Do not spread rumours. Respect the law of the land,” according to an Indian Express report.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Wednesday said that the situation in Baduria was under control.