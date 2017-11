Bareilly Municipal Corporation Nagar Nigam elections result 2017: Full List of ward-wise winners from 2012; what’s expected this year

Bareilly Nagar Nigam (Municipal Corporation) Election Result 2017 will be announced on December 1.

Bareilly Nagar Nigam (Municipal Corporation) Election Result 2017 will be announced on December 1. The UP local body elections are being seen as a litmus test for CM Yogi Adityanth as this will be the first elections in the state after he took over as the chief minister. The Bareilly Municipal Corporation has 80 wards and all major parties, namely Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will be competing against each other. Bareilly went to polls on November 29 in the first phase of elections to urban local bodies in Uttar Pradesh. State Government of Uttar Pradesh has published the reservation list of Bareilly Nagar Nigam reservation list ward-wise. Reservation in Bareilly Nagar Palika has been done on the basis of 2011 census for the OBC, SC, ST, Woman, General category Candidates. There are 4 Nagar Palika Parishad in Bareilly Nagar Nikay each having 25 wards namely, Nagar Palika Aanwala, Nagar Palika Baheri, Nagar Palika Pharidpur, and Nagar Palika Nawabganj.

Bareilly Nagar Nigam (Municipal Corporation) Result 2017: Full list of winners

This section will be updated on December 1 after the announcement of the result. Meanwhile, take a look at the winners in the previous Bareilly nagar nigam elections 2012.

Full List of winners in Bareilly Nagar Nigam (Municipal Corporation) election 2012:

Ward Candidate Party Jatawpura Adika Raghuwanshi BJP Biharipur Civil Line Sheela Devi Independent Nawada Shekhan Changamal Morya Independent Sugar Factory Abdul Jabbar Independent Naumehla Ram Milan Independent Nekpur Harishankar Independent Dolipar Urmila Devi Independent Veerbhatti Rajendra Kumar Independent Hajiyapur Manju Bharti Independent Katra Chand Khan Ajay Kumar Independent Sanjaynagar Seeta Devi Independent Sanyaa Dhan Singh Mahendra Singh Independent IVRI Shyam Singh Independent Madinath Independent Harungala Sunita Devi Independent Aawas Vikas Shashi Saksena BJP Nadausai Sukhdees Fauji Independent Model Town Reeta Independent Maulanagar Vikas Sharma BJP Baankhana Puhpa Devi BJP Azamnagar Aarif Kureshi Independent Kajandaspur Vikram Singh Independent Partapur Chaudhary Ubes Khan Independent Benipur Chaudhary Ishtiyad Ahmad Independent Katghar Abdul Saleem Independent Kanoon Goyan Kapil Saksena Independent Swale Nagar Alim Sultani Independent Khaleelpur Harbans Kashyap Independent Indra Nagar Anupam Chaman Independent Moolakpur Reena Gupta Independent Rampur Bagh Ragini Agarwal Independent Faridapur Chaudhary Mohammad Vakeel Independent Chaudhary Mohalla Surya Pratap Gupta Independent Mathurapur Gulshan Nabi Independent Kunwarpur Riyazi Independent Gandhi Udyaan Rajesh Agarwal Independent Sahukara Vandana Mishra Independent Shikaarpur Usha Independent Biharipur Memaran Kehkasha Independent Saidpur Hakins Manisha Saksena Independent Bukharpura Rupendra Patel Independent Subhashnagar Alok Taayal Independent Surkha Chavani Gaurav Saksena Independent Gandhinagar Aarendra Arora BJP Jauharpur Vedram Independent Navada Jogyan Usman Independent Bhood Shalini Jauhari Independent Peerbahoda Ajay Saksena Independent Rehpura Chaudhary Mukhtiyar Khan Independent Sufitola Keshar Jahan Independent Faltuganj Shankar Pal Independent Vidhauliya Abdul Wahid Ansari BJP Khannu Mohalla Ranjit Independent Kaankar Tola Subair Hassan BJP Gulab Nagar Vipul Lala Independent Shahbad Abdul Khan Independent Maheshpur Ataria Ishrat Beghum Independent Shahdana Manju Devi BJP Bazaria Poranmahal Anita Rai Independent Katkuyian Nawab Miyan Independent Nayi Basti Zaharuddin Independent Saklapur Usha Saini BJP Alamgiriganj Girish Independent Chak Mahmud Firdaus Independent English Ganj Mohammad Nasir Independent Saudagaran Ranjana Independent Ejajnagar Meraj Ansari Independent Rohali Tola Ballu Khan Independent Gher Sheikh Mitthu Rubi Shahdani Independent Rabdi Tola Sayyid Rehan Ali Independent

While elections to 16 nagar nigams are being held through EVMs, ballot papers are being used for simultaneous polls to 198 nagar palika parishads and 439 nagar panchayats. According to the State Election Commission, the overall polling percentage in the first phase on November 22 stood at 52.59 while around 48.76 per cent voting was recorded in the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh civic polls which was held on Sunday (November 26). The state election commission claimed that the combined polling percentage of the first and the second phase of the 2017 UP urban local body polls stands at 50.52, much more than the 46.6 per cent recorded in 2012. District-wise, the highest polling percentage was reported from Sant Kabir Nagar (67.59 per cent), followed by Shrawasti and Lalitpur. The other districts where polling crossed the 60 per cent mark were Sant Ravidas Nagar, Ambedkarnagar, Pilibhit, Banda, Muzaffarnagar, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Amroha and Ballia. Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed almost 10 per cent increase in polling percentage this time, with 44.39 being the recorded figure. In 2012, the polling percentage in Varanasi was 35.4.