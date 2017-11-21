Barack Obama to hold town hall in Delhi on December 1, interact with young leaders

“Hi everybody, this is Barack Obama and I am going to be headed to New Delhi. We will be there on December 1st…,” Obama said.

Former US president Barack Obama is coming to India on December 1, 2017 to meet young people who are doing amazing work for their community across the country. The announcement was made by Obama in a video posted on the Obama Foundation’s Facebook page. “Hi everybody, this is Barack Obama and I am going to be headed to New Delhi. We will be there on December 1st, where I want to have a chance to talk to young people who are doing amazing work all across India,” the former US president has said.

The Obama foundation will organise a town hall with young leaders from various parts of India, he said. Obama has also urged young people to come forward and share their experiences of the work that they are trying to do in their communities to make it better. He asked for suggestions about how the Obama Foundation can help. “If you are interested in participating, go to Obama.org/india.You can apply right now for a chance to attend in person or you will have a chance to tune in live,” he added. The Town Hall will be also be webcast live on the Obama Foundation website.

In a statement, Bernadette Meehan, Executive Director of International Programs at the Obama Foundation, said, “Most of India’s 1 billion people are under the age of 35, making the country one of the world’s most vibrant and diverse cultural hubs — and home to the next generation of civic leaders, entrepreneurs, scientists and artists. For these reasons, it is only fitting that India be the site for an Obama Foundation Town Hall with President Obama and young leaders from across the country,” the Chicago.suntimes reported.

“As the Obama Foundation designs its international programming, events like the town hall in New Delhi will be critical in ensuring we hear from a broad and diverse range of young civic leaders,” Meehan added.

The then 44th US President along with his wife Michelle Obama last visited India in January 2015. He was the chief guest at 66th Republic Day of India. A statement which was released by White House after Obama’s India visit in 2015 said, “The President and Prime Minister Modi pledged to enhance US-Indian cooperation on our mutual climate and clean energy goals. From our highly successful US-India Partnership to Advance Clean Energy (PACE) umbrella program to technical work on emerging technologies, the U.S. and India made important progress on combating climate change.”