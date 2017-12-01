Barack Obama, Narendra Modi Delhi meet; This is what happened when they met

Former US President Barack Obama is in Delhi today and he went and paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi – they had last met when Obama was the then president of the US. (PTI)

Former US President Barack Obama is in Delhi today and he went and paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi – they had last met when Obama was the then president of the US. After the meet, PM Modi heaped praise on the former US prez in a tweet. PM posted this message, “It was a pleasure to meet, once again, former President Barack Obama, and learn about the new initiatives being taken forward under his leadership at the Obama Foundation.” The tweet came after Obama met with Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi. Barack Obama’s visit to India is almost a year after he stepped down as president. Obama is here for a Townhall meeting and he addressed some 300 young people there. Obama Foundation is run by Obama and his wife Michelle. Earlier, after addressing an event in the morning, had hinted at meeting ‘good friend’ Prime Minister Modi.

Obama when asked at the event about his touted friendship with the PM, he said, “I like him.’ He further added that Narendra Modi has a vision for the country and sees US as a key partner. Speaking about the PM, Obama went on to say that Narendra Modi firmly believes in unity of the country and sees it as the only way forward for the country to progress. Obama praised Narendra Modi’s attempt to modernise some elements of bureaucracy and said that he and Modi had worked hard to make India a part of Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG).

Obama on the India-US ties said that the partnership between world’s largest democracy and world’s oldest democracy is a defining one and emphasised that he met with Modi for a total of 9 times. He commented that in each of the nine times, he and the PM discussed the challenges of globalisation, terrorism and inequality and asserted that all the challenges will be met when India plays a major role at the world stage. Modi in his tweet had praised Obama’s drive to strengthen the India-US strategic partnership.

Obama, when asked about his opinion on Modi, said the Prime Minister played a crucial role in reaching the Paris Climate accord, which to him was a great ‘achievement’.