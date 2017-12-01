Barack Obama in India: Ex US president says America, India can bring together defining partnership of 21st century

Former US President Barack Obama. (Photo: IE)

Barack Obama in India: Former US President Obama is in India to deliver a special address at the 15th HTLS event in Delhi. This is Obama’s first visit to India after he handed over the power of the office to current President Donald Trump earlier this year. While addressing the gathering today, he started by saying, “Thank you so much, happy to be here in Delhi, Michelle Obama sends you all her regards.” While talking about the relationship between India and the United States, Obama said, “I do believe that US and India can bring together a defining partnership in the 21st century, especially at a time when democracy itself is being questioned.” As this his first visit to the country after leaving the office, he said, “I am proud to have been the only US President to have visited India twice during my tenure.”

While talking about the two countries, Obama said, “We have much in common. US-India alliance is defining partnership between oldest democracy and largest democracy.” He added, “I believe, a strong relationship between the two oldest democratic nations will change the course of development for good.” Obama then went on to say, “World is less violent than before but remains divided with conflicts. The world is more connected now, communication empowers people.” He added, “The world is more connected than ever before but even as technology connects, it also has the ability to empower terrorists and spreading propaganda in stabilising democracies.” He further said, “During these moments of great uncertainty, we need to step back and embrace the notion that we have a lot more in common.”

Barack Obama said, “Our Constitution and India’s Constitution begins with the same words “We The People,” we have a common set of values.” While talking about the same, he added, “We have constitutions that begin with three common words — ‘We The People’.” He talked about the two nations and said, “Together India and the US have made new discoveries. Both nations have gone to Mars. Values of openness and rule of law, freedom of speech – India and US have so much in common.”

While talking about meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi he said, “Individual rights, free speech, free press and human rights are values that are under attack. PM Modi and I met because if India plays a larger role not only in Asia but on the world stage, it will be good for everybody.” He added, “It needed lot of political courage to sign the Paris Accord and PM Narendra Modi did that.”

This special address by the Former US President comes close on the heels of Ivanka Trump’s visit to the country to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad.