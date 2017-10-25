Bank recapitalisation historic, will boost business, says Amit Shah

In a tweet, Shah said the “courageous” decision will not only give impetus to businesses but also provide job opportunities to the youth. (PTI)

In a tweet, Shah said the “courageous” decision will not only give impetus to businesses but also provide job opportunities to the youth. In another tweet, he said spending on highways will lead to creation of world class infrastructure and give fresh momentum to economy. Jaitley, earlier today, announced a massive Rs 6.92 lakh crore infrastructure spending and another Rs 2.11 lakh crore for bank recapitalisation to revive investments as well as growth.