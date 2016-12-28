Bank manager held in connection with Paras Mal Lodha & Rohit Tandon cases

After the raid on Tandon’s law firm, it was found that Lodha deleted several data from both his phones. (PTI)

A branch manager of the Kotak Mahindra Bank in the national capital has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with in connection with Paras Mal Lodha & Rohit Tandon cases.

Last week, Kolkata-based businessman Paras Mal Lodha was held from Mumbai by ED, after they recovered huge cache of new currency notes of Rs 500 & and Rs 2, 000 from a Delhi law firm which belonged to advocate Rohit Tandon and Chennai based businessman Sekhar Reddy. I-T officials also claimed that they have seized Rs 132 crore in currency notes including Rs 34 crore in 2,000 notes, and 177 kg gold, from 14 of Reddy’s premises.

You may also like to watch this video

Rohit Tandon case: Kotak Mahindra’s branch manager arrested by ED pic.twitter.com/76gJTevBve — NewsX (@NewsX) December 28, 2016

As per ‘The Indian Express’ report, ED sources that the “digital diary” of Parasmal Lodha also revealed he was offering services to several personalities. As per his WhatsApp chats, it was believed that he was offering conversion of notes at the rate of 20-25 percent. After the raid on Tandon’s law firm, it was found that Lodha deleted several data from both his phones but the ED took help of experts, to retrieve them back.

Taking the probe further, ED teams from Delhi and Kolkata conducted raids both at Parasmal Lodha’s residence and office in Kolkata yesterday.