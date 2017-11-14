Bank locker room break-in: Robbers in Mumbai pull off filmy-style heist, escape with valuables worth Rs 40 lakh

The matter came to light when the staff of the bank visited the locker room in the morning. (Photo: PTI)

Remember watching Dhoom 2 where Hrithik Roshan pulled off the most difficult robbery plot perfectly? Well, the reel life experience has been visited upon a real bank. A recent bank heist that took place in Mumbai over the weekend can easily be taken for a movie plot. In a recent filmy-style heist, that took place at Bank of Baroda’s Juninagar area branch in Navi Mumbai, robbers dug a 5-foot tunnel to reach the lockers of a bank and absconded with valuables that were worth over Rs 40 lakh. According to a senior police official, “The robbery took place at Bank of Baroda’s branch in Juninagar area of neighbouring Navi Mumbai between Saturday and Sunday”.

The matter came to light when the staff of the bank visited the locker room in the morning and found the vaults there open. According to the report, the burglars who decamped with valuables worth over Rs 40 lakh, had rented a shop that was adjacent to the branch in the month of May. The official further said that they dug a 25-feet long tunnel from the shop to the locker room from there. The official added, “the robbers used the tunnel to reach the bank and walked away with valuables stored in 30 of 225 lockers, worth Rs 40 lakh.”

Hemant Nagrale, the Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner was quoted saying that a case under the relevant sections of the IPC has been registered at the Sanpada police station and the investigation in the case has been initiated. The bank official also said, “We are examining the CCTV footages. Even though the exact valuation of the looted items is yet to be ascertained, it appears that valuables worth Rs 40 lakh have been stolen.”