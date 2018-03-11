Bank fraud cases: ‘Its all happening in one sector- Jewelry, key players from Gujarat’, says P Chidambaram

“It’s all happening in one sector-jewelry, Key players seem to have come from one state-Gujarat.

Senior Congress leader and former finance minister, P Chidambaram, on Sunday said all bank frauds are taking place in Jewellery sector and key players seem to have come from the state of Gujarat. The former Union Finance Minister thinks that the fraudsters were helped “at some level”.

“It’s all happening in one sector-jewelry, Key players seem to have come from one state-Gujarat. It’s not happening across sectors and states,” Chidambaram was quoted as saying by ANI. “Obviously, people have been helped at some level. Who or how helped, I have no evidence,” he added.

Speaking about the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka, Chidambaram said that Congress has to ask tougher questions. “In Gujarat they asked some hard questions. I think the next opportunity to ask questions is coming in Karnataka,” Chidambaram said.

“We should begin to ask hard questions. Unless more and more people ask questions to the present government, it will continue to live in denial,” he said.

Speaking on the issue of job creation, Chidambaram said that there’s a dearth of jobs in the country and BJP is suggesting to sell ‘pakodas’ as jobs. That is like adding salt to wounds, he added.

Discussing about the recent acquittal of UPA leaders in 2G Spectrum case, Chidambaram said the CAG report on telecom sector was ‘gross exaggeration.’

“I think we failed to treat a business problem as a business problem,” Chidambaram said, adding it was very easy for certain political parties to give it a political twist. He further said that the whole country is “paying a price” of that incident today.

Not only Chidambaram, entire top leadership of Congress has slammed BJP for the PNB Bank fraud case which came to light recently. Congress president Rahul Gandhi had said that Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya managed to flee the country and PM Narendra Modi, who claims himself to be the “chowkidar” of the nation, did not utter a word.

However, PM Modi has said that the government will take stringent action against financial irregularities. “I want to make it clear that this government has been taking strict action against financial irregularities and will continue to take strict action,” Modi had said.