Bangladeshi terrorist arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar by ATS

Abdullah was arrested from the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday morning. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-terrorist squad has arrested a man on Sunday morning who is suspected to be a Bangladeshi terrorist, reported news agency ANI. The man who was identified as Abdullah as per ANI is a suspected Bangladeshi terrorist who is associated with the Islamic extremist group Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT). Abdullah was arrested from the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday morning, as per the report. The arrest was made from the Kutesara locality in Charthawal area of Muzaffarnagar district by an ATS team.

The news was confirmed by the IG, ATS Asim Arun who told ANI that the arrest has been made from Muzaffarnagar. He revealed that Abdullah was living in the area for the past one month and earlier was residing in Deoband area of Saharanpur since 2011 and had also got his Aadhar card and passport prepared on a fake identity. It is being believed that Abdullah works or the Ansarullah Bangla Team and was involved in preparing fake identity proofs of terrorists especially of Bangladesh and help them get safe hideouts in India.

Ansarullah Bangla Team or ABT is an Islamic extremist group in Bangladesh which is inspired by the al Qaeda. ATS teams of Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar and local police of Shamli are conducting searches after his arrest.

“Abdullah is originally a resident of Momin Shahi district of Bangladesh and was linked to banned terror organisation – ‘Ansarullah Bangla Team’ (ABT). He was staying in this region since 2011 and frequently travelled to Saharanpur and Deoband in particular. During questioning, he revealed that his main task was to settle the members of ABT in India by providing them with fake Aadhaar IDs and other documents,” read the official statement released by ATS on the incident.

After the incident, the police of three districts: Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar and Shamli are conducting massive search operations under DIG, Saharanpur Range, to nab more sleeping modules active in the region and who are in touch with Abdullah.