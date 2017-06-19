  3. Bangladeshi commits suicide after India’s cricket defeat

Bangladeshi commits suicide after India’s cricket defeat

By: | Dhaka | Published: June 19, 2017 2:22 PM
Pakistan defeated India by 180 runs and lifted the Champions Trophy.

An Indian cricket fan from Jamalpur in Bangladesh has committed suicide after his favourite teams crushing defeat to Pakistan in the 2017 Champions Trophy, a media report said. Bidyut, 25, son of Anisur Rahman of Shang Gate area and a food vendor killed himself by jumping in front of a moving train, the Dhaka Tribune reported. Government Railway Police station Office-in-Charge (OC) Nasirul Islam said: “Disheartened by the match result, Bidyut committed suicide by jumping in front of a running train Sunday night.” Pakistan defeated India by 180 runs and lifted the Champions Trophy.

 

