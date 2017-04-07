Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina’s visit to India: Teesta pact unlikely to be signed; here’s why

According to a report, the central government will not go ahead with the agreement on Teesta without taking Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on board.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to arrive in India on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always stressed on healthy relationship with Bangladesh. Teesta pact issue is likely to grab headlines. However, it has been learned that The long-pending pact on Teesta water sharing is unlikely to be inked. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was not ‘convinced’ over the issue. According to a report, the central government will not go ahead with the agreement on Teesta without taking Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on board. CM Banerjee has been opposing it stridently citing water crisis in West Bengal. “It will be a visit without water,” an official in the know of things said, according to the report. When asked during an interaction with Bangladeshi media persons on possibility of inking of the pact on Teesta and if it would be a surprise, Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar reportedly said, “As of now, there is no indication of any surprise but if there is one tomorrow, then do not blame me.”

The West Bengal Chief Minister has accepted an invitation by the government to attend the launch of some projects between the two countries as well a lunch to be hosted in honour of Hasina by Modi. The issue of Teesta is likely to figure during Banerjee’s interaction with Hasina.

“Teesta agreement remains a work in progress… We have not reached a closure on it,” Sripriya Ranganathan, Joint Secretary in the Bangladesh-Myanmar division of External Affairs Ministry, told reporters. “It will be a very very special visit. We hope the visit will take the ties between the two countries to new level,” Ranganathan said.

The Teesta deal was set to be signed during the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s visit to Bangladesh in September 2011, but was postponed at the last minute due to objections by CM Banerjee.

Teesta water is crucial for Bangladesh, especially in the leanest period from December to March, when the water flow often temporarily comes down to less than 1,000 cusecs from 5,000 cusecs.

Hasina will visit Ajmer on Sunday and will meet Indian business leaders on Monday, the report said.

