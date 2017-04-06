Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to visit India; here’s what is on the agenda

We will be entering into an intergovernmental agreement on civil nuclear energy with Bangladesh: Sripriya Ranganathan, Joint Secy (MEA) (ANI)

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be arriving in India on Friday for a four-day visit and besides meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there are a variety of other issues on the agenda. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Joint Secretary Sripriya Ranganathan on Thursday addressed a press conference and said that India is expecting to sign over 20 agreements with Bangladesh, that would include agreements in defence, cyber security, trade and investment, science and technology, ICT, shipping, bus services etc. In her announcement, Sripriya said that India will also be signing an inter-governmental agreement on civil nuclear energy with Bangladesh.

Ranganathan further said the two countries will also be launching a bus service connecting two cities of India and Bangladesh and a train service between West Bengal and Bangladesh. The Bangladesh Government on Monday in a weekly Cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Hasina, approved the draft of a proposal to establish a new passenger bus service between Dhaka in Bangladesh and Kolkata in India via Khulna.

Ahead of the visit, A.H. Mahmood Ali, Bangladesh Foreign Minister, addressed the media in Dhaka where he said that the visit will be aimed at expanding bilateral trade, boosting investment, connectivity and sub-regional assistance between the countries. He also said that some 33 MoUs are likely to be signed during Prime Minister Hasina’s official visit to New Delhi and added that all agreements will be made public. He added the deals to be signed are tied to the establishment of border posts, information exchange, nuclear power, science, technology, electricity, energy and defence. PM Hasina will also honour 1,661 Indian soldiers, who lost their lives during the 1971 Liberation War during her visit.

(With inputs from ANI)