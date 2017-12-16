Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, Syed Muazzem Ali to visit Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar

“There are 10 of them from the Europe, five from Africa and one from Oceania, i.e., New Zealand,” Syed Muazzem Ali said. (IE)

The envoy of Bangladesh to India, accompanied by senior representatives from missions of 16 countries in New Delhi, is slated to visit Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar tomorrow, Bangladeshi officials here today said. Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to India Syed Muazzem Ali and the representatives, are already in Dhaka, and today they attended the ‘Vijay Diwas’ celebrations there besides attending a government reception.

“Our high commissioner will visit the Rohingya camp tomorrow. He will be accompanied by senior representatives from 16 missions in Delhi, which are concurrently accredited to Bangladesh,” a senior official of the Bangladesh High Commission here said. Another official, speaking on the sidelines of the ‘Vijay Diwas’ function at the mission here, said, “Some of them are envoys, while others are senior representatives from respective embassies. The main purpose of their visit is to go and see the camps”.

“There are 10 of them from the Europe, five from Africa and one from Oceania, i.e., New Zealand,” he said.

More than 4,36,000 refugees have crossed the border from Myanmar’s Rakhine state since August 25 when a military crackdown was launched following attacks on security forces allegedly by Rohingya militants.

Earlier speaking at the function hosted in the ‘Maitree Hall’, Counsellor Zahid-ul-Islam recalled the sacrifices made by the people of Bangladesh through the nine-month bloody war, and the role played by India in the Liberation War. ‘Vijay Diwas’ is commemorated on this day every year to mark India’s victory over Pakistan in the war, which had led to the creation of Bangladesh. Over 90,000 Pakistani soldiers had surrendered before the Indian Army in the 1971 war. On the occasion, homage was paid to Bangladesh’s Father of the Nation, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and a cultural gala was also held to mark the historic day.