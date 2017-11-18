Bandipora encounter: Security forces gun down 5 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Hajin

The gunfight is still underway, the spokesman added. (Representational Image: ANI)

Five terrorists were killed on Saturday in a gunfight between the security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district, an official said. Defence Ministry Spokesman Col. Rajesh Kalia said troopers of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), special operations group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) surrounded Chandergair village in Hajin area of Bandipora district, following information about the presence of militants there. The gunfight is still underway, the spokesman added. “As the cordon around the hiding militants was tightened, they fired at the security forces triggering an encounter which is now going on,” Kalia said.

(Further details awaited)