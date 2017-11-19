Bandipora encounter: Nephew of 26/11 mastermind Lakhvi among 6 militants killed

Mumbai attack mastermind Zaki-ur Rehman Lakhvi’s nephew was among the six Pakistani militants killed in Kashmir’s Bandipora. (Source: IE)

Mumbai attack mastermind Zaki-ur Rehman Lakhvi’s nephew was among the six Pakistani militants killed in Kashmir’s Bandipora district yesterday in an encounter in which an IAF Garud commando was also killed. Apart from Lakhvi’s nephew, two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commanders were also among the militants killed by the security forces, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police (DGP), S P Vaid, said. The encounter took place when security forces launched a search operation in Chandergeer village in Hajin area of the district after receiving specific intelligence input about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

This search operation eventually led to an encounter when the militants hiding there fired on the search party of the security forces, who retaliated. “Six LeT terrorists have been eliminated in Bandipora encounter,” Vaid said. He said all the six militants killed in the encounter were Pakistanis. One of the terrorists named Owaid is the son of Zakir Rehman Maki and the nephew of Zaki-ur Rehman Lakhvi, he said on Twitter.

Among those killed, were two LeT commanders – Zargam and Mehmood who were, the DGP said, adding that the operation was a “success”. Six weapons were also recovered from the encounter site. Srinagar-based Defence Spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said an IAF Garud commando was also killed in the operation. “An IAF Garud commando was killed, while an army soldier was injured,” he said.

Over the last few months, the anti-militancy operations in Jammu and Kashmir have continued in the wake of violence by Pakistan-based militants. Vaid had recently said around 170 militants were gunned down by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir this year. Two Army soldiers were killed and a CRPF jawan suffered injuries in an encounter in Pulwama district of the state on November 2.