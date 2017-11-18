Bandipora encounter: How brave soldiers gunned down Mumbai attacks mastermind Zaki-ur Rehman Lakhvi’s nephew, 5 other terrorists

Major victory against terrorism.( Photo of Lakhvi)

In a major victory against terrorism, six terrorists were gunned down by brave security officials in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday in an encounter. The nephew of Mumbai attacks mastermind Zaki-ur Rehman Lakhvi is among six militants killed in Bandipora encounter. Moreover, displaying an act of courage and immense bravery, a Garud commando of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was also martyred in the encounter. Security forces cordoned off and launched a search operation in Chandergeer village in Hajin area of the district after receiving specific intelligence input about the presence of militants in the area. The search operation resulted in an encounter when the militants hiding there fired on the search party of the security forces, who retaliated. “6 terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter at Hajin,” Srinagar-based Defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia confirmed. An IAF Garud commando was martyred and an Army soldier was also injured in the encounter,” he said. The Garud Commando Force is the special forces unit of the IAF. The operation was on and further details were awaited, Kalia said.

Earlier, the Director General of Police S P Vaid had urged all women in Jammu and Kashmir to appeal to their sons, who have joined militancy, to shun the path of violence and return home. The DGP’s reaction comes after college student and footballer Majid Arshid Khan, who had joined the Lashkar-e-Taiba a week ago, walked into a security camp in south Kashmir last night and surrendered with his arms and ammunition. He was whisked away to an undisclosed destination early this morning, officials said in Srinagar.

Arshid, a goalkeeper for his local team in Anantnag in south Kashmir, is believed to have turned to militancy after a close friend was killed in an encounter.

“I pray that wisdom prevails and all such mothers whose sons have picked up guns also appeal to their sons to give up the path of violence and come back home,” the DGP wrote on Twitter.

Vaid wrote the post in a re-tweet to the message of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on her Twitter post.

Mufti was reacting to the surrender of Arshid by saying “a mother’s love prevailed to bring aspiring footballer back home.” “Every time a youngster resorts to violence, it is his family which suffers the most (sic),” the chief minister said.