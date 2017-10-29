Bandipora encounter: Gun battle between security forces, terrorists underway in Jammu and Kashmir

Bandipora encounter: The troops of 45 Bn Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Special Operations Group (SOG) and 13 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) were carrying out a cordon and search operation (CASO) in the region, when the encounter broke out. (ANI)

Bandipora encounter: An encounter between the security forces and terrorists is underway in Mir Mohalla of the Hajin area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora. The troops of 45 Bn Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Special Operations Group (SOG) and 13 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) were carrying out a cordon and search operation (CASO) in the region, when the encounter broke out.

Earlier on October 22, one terrorist was gunned down in an encounter with the security forces in Ananwan Hajin in the Handwara of North Kashmir. Nine para military and other security forces are jointly carrying out the operation.

(Further details awaited)