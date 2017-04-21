Ban on red beacon will not end VVIP culture: Congress

Prohibiting it completely is not the correct thing according to me personally and this not my party’s opinion. (PTI)

Asserting that Centre’s move to ban the use of red beacon in vehicles belonging to dignitaries would not end VVIP culture, the Congress on Friday said the decision was not taken after careful consideration, adding that the important functionaries of the government should have some privileges in an emergency situation. “I don’t think the decision was taken after careful consideration because in an emergency situation, important functionaries of the government should have some privileges.

Prohibiting it completely is not the correct thing according to me personally and this not my party’s opinion. VVIP culture is not going to over with the ban,” Congress leader P.C. Chacko told ANI. He further said the Cabinet has the right to take any decision, but it would soon realise that it was not a wise one. “The Prime Minister does not care for the convention, practices and supremacy. He thinks by removing laal batti, they will remove VIP culture,” he added. Another Congress leader Hidayatullah said that instead of banning red beacon, the ministers should leave their ministry image. “It is a routine announcement.

Instead of banning lat batti, they should stay away from official and ministry image. Sometimes they will obey, sometimes not. There will not be any exemption for anybody, even for the Prime Minister,” he told ANI. The Central Government on Wednesday banned the use of red beacon atop vehicles of dignitaries, including the central and state ministers and other VVIPs.

The decision taken by the Union Cabinet will be implemented from May 1. It is reported that five categories would be exempted from the ban – the President, the Vice President, the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice of India and the Lok Sabha Speaker. The ban applies to union ministers, chief ministers, state cabinet ministers, bureaucrats and judges of the High Court and Supreme Court.