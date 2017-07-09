Do you save money by shared cab rides in Delhi? Arvind Kejriwal government may soon ban it; know why

A huge number of people in Delhi save their hard-earned money by availing shared cab rides.

A huge number of people in Delhi save their hard-earned money by availing shared cab rides under aggregators Ola Share and Uber Pool schemes. For them, this news may come as a jolt. The Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal led AAP government in Delhi may ban the shared cab rides and that too very soon. The Delhi government’s City Taxi Scheme, 2017 may soon ban shared rides provided by cab aggregators in the national capital, according to news agency PTI. The City Taxi Scheme is being scrutinised by senior officials and its finalisation is in the last stages after which it will be notified, said a source in the AAP government, as per PTI report. “The scheme, which is a regulatory framework for cab services in the city, will ban shared cab rides as it is not compatible with the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988,” PTI reported quoting a source.

The cab aggregators operate with contract carriage permits that allow point-to-point transportation with no stopovers between the origin and final destination of a ride. In contrast to this, the stage carriage permit, given for public service buses, allows picking up and dropping passengers at different stops on a given route.

“The Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, has no provision to allow shared rides by cabs operating under contract carriage permits. Such rides cannot be allowed unless there is a suitable amendment to the Act,” added the source, as per PTI.

A noteworthy part of the story is that in Delhi-NCR region, there are a huge number of people who avail shared cab rides. Their joyride seems to have reached its limits.