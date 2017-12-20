Ban on Max Hospital Shalimar Bagh by Kejriwal government stayed by Delhi LG Anil Baijal

Max Hospital has terminated services of two doctors, health ministry cancels the licence. (Source: IE)

Delhi LG Anil Baijal, on Wednesday, stayed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal government’s order to put a ban on Max Hospital which made headlines earlier this month when it’s Shalimar Bagh branch declared a 22-week-old premature baby dead by mistake. Reacting to this, the Delhi government had cancelled hospital’s registration but according to CNN-News 18, the hospital has started its operations from Wednesday. The government had formed a three-member expert committee to probe the incident. After the panel found that “prima facie”, there was “gross medical negligence on part of the hospital authorities”, the Director General Health Services (DGHS) cancelled the hospital’s registration.

However, the decision was criticised by a lot of people including top specialists in the capital who said it was against existing medical protocol. Dr Alka Kriplani, head of obstetrics and gynecology, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), had told the Indian Express that current protocol for a 22-week foetus, which weighs less than 500 grams, can “only be termed as an abortion and there is no requirement to resuscitate because the chances of survival are negligible”.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, on the other hand, had said that even though the government doesn’t want to interfere in the functioning of private hospitals, it won’t ignore criminal negligence. “We do not want to interfere in the functioning of private hospitals. However, we won’t tolerate open loot and criminal negligence. In the field of education and health, we are very sensitive. And our government is upgrading government hospitals and setting up mohalla clinics and polyclinics,” the AAP supremo had said.

The DGHS, in its statement had even held the nursing staff at fault as they had “handed over the bodies of the ne, borns without any written direction from the paediatrician and had also missed signs of life in the male newborn while handing over the body to the attendants”.

“The (three-member) committee also concluded that the hospital has entered the name of live male newborn baby in the still birth register… It also opined that the dead newborn and a live newborn should have been kept and managed separately… On the perusal of the report….a prima facie case of gross medical negligence is found on the part of hospital authorities,” the order read.