Ban on cash dealings not applicable for bank, PO withdrawals: Income Tax department

In a clarification on the newly inserted Section — 269ST — in the I-T Act, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said the restriction shall not apply to withdrawal from banks and post offices.

Ban on cash transaction in excess of Rs 2 lakh will not be applicable to withdrawals from banks and post office savings accounts, the income tax department said today. Through the Finance Act 2017, the government has banned cash transactions of over Rs 2 lakh and said a penalty of an equal amount would be levied on the receiver.

“It has also been decided that the restriction on cash transaction shall not apply to withdrawal of cash from a bank, co-operative bank or a post office savings bank,” the statement said.

It said necessary notification in this regard would be issued.

In the 2017-18 Budget, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had proposed to ban cash transaction of over Rs 3 lakh. This limit was lowered to Rs 2 lakh as an amendment to the Finance Bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha last month.

The said restriction is also not applicable to any receipt by government, banking company, post office savings bank or co-operative bank, the CBDT said.

The move to ban cash transaction above a threshold was aimed at curbing black money by discouraging cash transaction and promoting digital economy.

According to the rule, no individual can deal in cash in excess of Rs 2 lakh on a single day, in respect of a single transaction or in respect of transactions relating to one event or occasion from an individual.

The Finance Act also provides that any capital expenditure in cash exceeding Rs 10,000 shall not be eligible for claiming depreciation allowance or investment-linked deduction. Similarly, the limit on revenue expenditure in cash has been reduced from Rs 20,000 to Rs 10,000.

In order to promote digital payments in case of small unorganised businesses, the rate of presumptive taxation has been reduced from 8 per cent to 6 per cent for the amount of turnover realised through cheque/digital mode.

Also, it has restricted cash donation up to Rs 2,000 for political parties for availing exemption from Income-tax.

“Further, it has also mandated that any donation in cash exceeding Rs 2,000 to a charitable institution shall not be allowed as a deduction under the Income-tax Act,” the CBDT statement said.