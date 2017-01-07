Balaji temple hundi nets Rs 1,018 crore in 2016

About 10 crore pieces of the famous ‘laddu prasad’ were prepared at the shrine for distribution among the devotees, Rao said. (IE)

The famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala netted Rs 1,018 crore of cash offerings in its ‘hundi’ during calendar year 2016, a top official said today. In 2016, about 2.6 crore devotees from across the world thronged the ancient shrine and cash offerings made in the hundi amounted to Rs 1,018 crore, Executive Officer of the

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which governs the cash-rich shrine, D Sambasiva Rao, told reporters. Besides, gold and other precious metal offerings were also made in the hundi, he added.

About 10 crore pieces of the famous ‘laddu prasad’ were prepared at the shrine for distribution among the devotees, Rao said.

He said around 67.12 lakh devotees purchased the online Rs 300 special entry darshan tickets in 2016 and this added another Rs 201 crore to the temple’s kitty.