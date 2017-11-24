Bajrang Dal recruitment drive launched; see what hiring drive to mark Babri Masjid demolition anniversary is all about

The recruitment process will continue till December 11, the day when the mosque was demolished. (Representational image/ IE)

“Our main aim is to stand shoulder to shoulder of army jawans and guard the country against terrorists,” a Bajrang Dal leader said on the launch of the Hindu outfit’s recruitment drive. Interestingly, the hiring programme has been started just a few days before the Babri Masjid demolition anniversary. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the mosque’s demolition. The recruitment process will continue till December 11, the day when the mosque was demolished. In a pamphlet, the outfit has made an appeal to the youths to take part in the nation building and attain good fortune, a report published in The Hindu read. The pamphlets were distributed by the outfit in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh.

Here are some of the objectives stated by the Bajrang Dal for which they have launched this massive recruitment drive:-

1. To maintain the unity of the nation.

2. To enhance the security of mutts and mandirs.

3. To protect gau mata (cows).

4. To protect sisters from love jihad.

5. To invoke nationalist sentiments

The recruitment drive, which is to mark the silver jubilee of the Babri mosque demolition, will target those aged between 15-35 years to joining the organisation.

On imparting weapons training to the youth, he said, the organisation already has a fixed training schedule for it every year in May. Last year, the convenor of Faizabad and Ayodhya unit of Bajrang Dal Mahesh Mishra was arrested for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Muslims and spreading communal hatred after the right-wing Hindu outfit held a weapons training programme.

Recently, the outfit also protested against the release of the upcoming Bollywood movie Padmavati and demanded a ban on it. Dal members, hundreds in number, gathered outside the collectorate here and handed over representations addressed to the Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje to an administration official demanding the ban on the movie. “It is clear from the promos that the objectionable facts related to Rani Padmavati have been shown in the film,” said Ashok Singh, state coordinator of the Bajrang Dal. He said, “We are demanding a complete ban on the film which the filmmaker made with distorted facts.” He added that the government should not allow the movie release in the state. “If the movie is released the government will be responsible for any loss or harm to cinema halls caused our protest,” Singh said.