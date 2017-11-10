Bajrang Dal protests ‘Padmavati’ release; demand ban

Bajrang Dal along with Shri Rajput Karni Sena has been opposing the film. (IE)

Bajrang Dal today held a demonstration against the release of the upcoming Bollywood movie Padmavati and demanded a ban on it.

Dal members, hundreds in number, gathered outside the collectorate here and handed over representations addressed to the Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje to an administration official demanding the ban on the movie.

“It is clear from the promos that the objectionable facts related to Rani Padmavati have been shown in the film,” said Ashok Singh, state coordinator of the Bajrang Dal.

“We are demanding a complete ban on the film which the filmmaker made with distorted facts,” Singh said.

“The government should not allow the movie release in the state. If the movie is released the government will be responsible for any loss or harm to cinema halls due to our protest,” Singh said.

Similar protests were also held at other district headquarters in the state, he said.

Promos of the film are out, stoking the controversy over the Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh-Shahid Kapoor starrer, slated to be released on December 1.

Dal, along with Shri Rajput Karni Sena, has been opposing the film fearing that the movie would depict a romantic relationship between Rani Padmavati (Padukone) and Allaudin Khilji (Singh).