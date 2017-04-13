Baisakhi 2017: Importance and all you need to know about festival

Devotees take holy dip in Amritsar’s Golden temple on Baisakhi. (ANI)

The festival of Baisakhi marks the beginning of the new year as well as the solar New Year for Hindus. It is a very important festival among farmers and is considered as foundation day of Khalsa Panth among Sikhs. Khalsa Panth is a religious structure which manages the affairs of the Khalsa community among the Sikh community across the globe.

On the other hand, Hindus believe that on this day Goddess Ganga descended on earth. People gather along the river on this day for ritual bath in her honour. Baisakhi is mostly celebrated on April 13 or April 14 every year. It has an astrological significance too as it marks the entry of the sun into Mesh Rashi.

As per the legend, Mughal emperor Aurangzeb beheaded ninth Guru Tegh Bahadur in 1699 for refusing to convert into Islam. After this, tenth the Guru of Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh gave an identity to his followers by establishing Khalsa Panth-which is known as the Order of the Pure Ones.

He administered Amrit to his first bath of disciples, turning them into warriors, who would go on to fight religious freedom.

On this day, people celebrate the festival by participating in kirtans and carrying out processions. The farming community also observes it as a day of thanksgiving for the adequate harvest by performing Aawat Pauni, a tradition in which people get together to harvest the wheat and sing and dance to the tunes of the drums.

You may also like to watch this video

The day is also celebrated as Puthandu in Tamil Nadu, Pooram Vishu in Kerala, Naba Barsha in Bengal, Rongali Bihu in Assam and Baishakha in Bihar. People take a holy dip in the Ganges, Jhelum, Kaveri and visit temples. They have a bath with the paste made of raw turmeric and lentils. For the Buddhists also the day holds relevance as Gautama Buddha is believed to have attained Nirvana on this day.