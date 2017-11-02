Bahadur Shah Zafar direct descendant stakes claim to Babri Masjid, says wants amicable solution on Ram temple

A man referred to as Prince Habeebuddin Tucy has claimed he is the sixth direct descendant of the last Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar – the last Mughal emperor had 49 sons and daughters. He has also staked claims to the disputed Babri Masjid site insisting that the site belonged to Babur, the first Mughal king, and therefore, he has the right to lay claim.

Tucy has held meetings with top officials and seers of Ayodhya to discuss construction of Ram temple and has also written to Sunni Central Waqf Board seeking appointment as the mutawalli (caretaker) of the site besides moving an application with minorities welfare minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhury seeking ownership of the land. Tucy’s claims come at a time when the Ramjanmabhoomi issue is set to be heard in Supreme Court, on December 5.

Prince Tucy says he is concerned about disruption of harmony between Hindus and Muslims and therefore wants to adhere to the demands of both the communities. But how serious are his claims of being the descendant of the last Mughal?

Let’s take a look at some of the interesting facts: