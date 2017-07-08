Baduria violence: BJP leader Raja Singh wants Hindus to respond strongly

BJP leader Raja Singh in a controversial statement on Saturday evening asked the Hindus of the state to respond strongly. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Amid the ongoing tension in Baduria and Basirhat districts of West Bengal, Bharatiya Janata Party’s leader Raja Singh in a controversial statement on Saturday evening asked the Hindus of the state to respond in a way they did in Gujarat, reported news agency ANI. “Sampradayik dange karne walo ko Gujarat ke Hinduo ne jo jawab dia,usi tarah se Bengal ke Hinduo ko jawab dene ki zarurat hai (Hindus in Gujarat should respond to people involved in communal violence as Hindus in Gujarat did),” Raja Singh was quoted saying by the agency. Even though the BJP leader didn’t say it clearly, he was hinting towards the Gujarat riots of 2002.

He went on say Hindus in Bengal will be converted in a state like Bangladesh by making Hindus run away, the way it happened it Kashmir. “Jis prakar Kashmir se Hinduo ko bhagaya gaya usi prakar Bengal se Hinduo ko bhaga ke Bangladesh jaisa rajya ye log bana denge (the way Hindus were asked t leave Kashmir, they will be made to do the same in Bengal and it will be converted into a state like Bangladesh),” he added.

These statements came after clashes broke in the Baduria and Basirhat regions of 24 North Parganas district due to a Facebook post allegedly showing objectionable images linked to the Prophet and Kaaba Sharif in Mecca that went viral. In response, the mob had vandalised shops and homes, and set fire to vehicles, triggering retaliatory attacks.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today announced a judicial inquiry into the communal violence and accused the Modi government and the BJP of trying to “disturb peace” and “destroy” the federal structure by allowing people from across the border to enter the state and vitiate the atmosphere. “We have decided to order a judicial probe into the Baduria and Basirhat riots. We want to see who were involved and the state government will provide every input to the judicial commission. Let there be an impartial probe,” Banerjee told reporters.