Baduria riot LIVE updates: Three BJP MPs detained at Kolkata Airport; Basirhat of West Bengal remains on the boil after communal clashes

Home Minister Rajnath Singh had directed Home Secretary to monitor developments after violence broke out in West Bengal’s Baduria.

Baduria in Basirhat of West Bengal is still tense due to communal clashes over an objectionable Facebook post on a religious site. Communal clashes had broken out between members of two communities at Baduria in the Basirhat sub-division of North 24-Parganas district earlier this week over an objectionable Facebook post by a young man who has been arrested. BJP, Left and Congress delegations were prevented from visiting riot-hit areas in Basirhat, around 80 kms from Kolkata, by the police even as the situation there remained tense and Internet services suspended. Ignoring an appeal by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a BJP delegation, led by MP Roopa Ganguly, which was heading towards Baduria, was detained by the police at Michael Nagar near Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata on Friday.

Here are all the LIVE updates:-

1:26 PM A BJP central team comprising Meenakshi Lekhi, Om Mathur, Satyapal Singh stopped by police from visiting riot-hit Basirhat in West Bengal, confirms PTI

1:22 PM WATCH: Argument between BJP delegation and police after the delegation was stopped from entering Basirhat, West Bengal.

#WATCH: Argument between BJP delegation and police after the delegation was stopped from entering #Basirhat, West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/PuyzlroSkz — ANI (@ANI_news) July 8, 2017

1:20 PM The three BJP MPs Meenakshi Lekhi, Om Mathur and Satyapal Singh detained and taken to Kolkata airport police station, ANI reported

1:10 PM BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi was also stopped at Kolkata Airport, CNN-News18 reported

1:05 PM Central BJP team stopped at Kolkata Airport, prevented from visiting communal clashes-hit Baduria, News18 reported