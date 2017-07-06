Baduria, Basirhat, West Bengal riots LIVE Updates: Mamata Banerjee blames Facebook post for violence; student denies role. (Subham Dutta/IE)

Baduria, Basirhat, West Bengal riots LIVE Updates: The situation in Baduria which falls in Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal is still tense due to the riots which broke out over an objectional post on Facebook. As per Indian Express report, the post showed “objectionable images’’ linked to the Prophet and Kaaba Sharif in Mecca that went viral in Baduria, following which a mob vandalised shops and homes, and set fire to vehicles, triggering retaliatory attacks. As per the report, according to the police, the post was put up by a student, who has since been detained, but he has denied putting it up. Police sources said the boy claimed during interrogation that he had lost his SIM card as per the local police. The Centre had on Wednesday rushed over 300 paramilitary personnel to the area. In an Indian Express report, BJP had alleged that 2000 Muslims attacked Hindu families. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee confirmed that the clash between the two communities broke out in Baduria in Basirhat over the objectionable post. According to a report by PTI, official sources in Delhi said the clashes were trigerred on Tuesday evening over the post about a holy site. They added, three companies of paramilitary forces were rushed to the state to assist the local police to control the situation.

Here are all the LIVE updates:

11:50 PM: Section 144 remains imposed in all affected areas including Basirhat and Baduria. Internet services remain suspended in North 24 Parganas.

Mamata Banerjee said that she will form 'Shanti Vahini' .

12:04 PM: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she will form ‘Shanti Vahini’ in 15 days with youth,peaceful citizens in association with local police stations.



12:28 PM: According to a report by PTI, Senior official of the state home department said “Everything is back to normal. There has been no report of any problem from anywhere in Baduria and its adjoining areas in Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district.”

12:33 PM: The Official added, “We are keeping strict vigil so that nothing untoward happens here. Till then police postings here will continue.”

300-400 Paramilitary personnel deployed in Basirhat

12:44 PM: Director General of Police Surajit Kar Purakayasta has requested people to refrain from spreading hatred. “Those spreading rumours and indulging in hate posts and false propaganda shall not be spared. Please respect the law of the land. Malicious efforts to create divides and attempts to take law in own hands will be sternly dealt with. Please don’t heed rumour,” as per the report.