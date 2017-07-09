Baduria, Basirhat riot: Normalcy returns to riot-hit Baduria

There was no report of any untoward incident from Baduria and nearby areas in Basirhat sub-division of North 24 Parganas district. (Photo:IE)

Life returned to normal in riot-hit Baduria town and adjacent areas of North 24 Parganas district today after communal violence broke out over a Facebook post early this week. “Everything is normal now in Baduria, Swarupnagar, Deganga and Basirhat. There has been no problem anywhere in the district for the last 36 hours or more. People are trying to resume normal life and we are keeping everything under watch,” a senior police officer said.Though Internet services remained suspended in and around the area, locals came out to the streets to resume normal life as shops, market places opened on a sunny Sunday.

Large number of state police and central paramilitary forces were posted in the area to keep close watch on “every proceedings”, the senior police officer told PTI. There was no report of any untoward incident from Baduria and nearby areas in Basirhat sub-division of North 24 Parganas district.West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had yesterday announced a judicial inquiry into the communal violence that rocked Baduria and Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district.Banerjee had also accused the Modi government and the BJP of trying to “disturb West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had yesterday announced a judicial inquiry into the communal violence that rocked Baduria and Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district.

Banerjee had also accused the Modi government and the BJP of trying to “disturb peace” and “destroy” the federal structure by allowing people from across the border to enter the state and vitiate the atmosphere. The West Bengal government had yesterday transferred the Superintendent of Police of North 24 Parganas district and the Inspector General of Police (South Bengal).