Badrikashram Jyotirpeeth Shankaracharya Swami Madhavashram ji Maharaj passes away at 76

Badrikashram Jyotirpeeth Shankaracharya Swami Madhavashram ji Maharaj passed away yesterday in Chandigarh, where he was staying after suffering a paralytic attack about two years ago. He was 76. The Sanskrit scholar, whose body was brought to Uttarakhand today, was given a ceremonious burial (bhoo- samadhi) at an ashram in Rishikesh. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat was among the several people who paid their last respects to the shankaracharya. “The shankaracharya had great command over many subjects and his life was dedicated to Sanatan traditions. He always taught the society to tread the correct path,” he said. Swami Madhavashram had been staying in Chandigarh ever since he suffered the attack.