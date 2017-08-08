Badaun man booked for sedition, held for supporting Pakistan in his Facebook post

Police have slapped sedition charge against a 25-year-old man and arrested him for uploading his photo on Facebook with a tagline “I support Pakistan”. (Representative Image)

Police have slapped sedition charge against a 25-year-old man and arrested him for uploading his photo on Facebook with a tagline “I support Pakistan”. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Surendra Pratap Singh said the man, identified as Babloo alias Raza Khan, runs a glass shop in Bisauli and posted the picture on his Facebook account, that he runs in the name of Raja Khan, on July 22. Activists from Bajrang Dal and other organisations launched a protest after they come to know of the post, the SP (Rural) said.

Based on their complaint, an FIR was lodged against Khan under section 124 A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 66 IT Act, the SP said. Section 66 of the Information Technology Act provides punishment for sending offensive messages through communication services. Babloo was picked from Pathan mohalla in Bisauli police station area on Sunday, the SP (Rural) said. The family members, however, said since Babloo leaves his mobile phone behind at his shop, someone has “tried to frame him” by uploading such material.