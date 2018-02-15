Bad influence? Girl charged father with rape after watching Savdhaan India, court acquits dad

The girl told the magistrate in her statement that her father had done nothing wrong with her and that she “exaggerated things” before her mother and the police. (IE/Representational Image)

A special court has acquitted a man who was accused of rape by none other than his own daughter. The 11-year-old girl, who turned hostile in court, said that she complained against her father after watching TV crime series ‘Savdhaan India’. The show gave her the impression that her father’s kisses were something ‘wrong’, the girl was quoted as having told court by The Indian Express. As per the report, the girl told the magistrate in her statement that her father had done nothing wrong with her and that she “exaggerated things” before her mother and the police.

Judge Prem Kumar Barthwal said in the judgement that it was possible that the girl had been won over or tutored, but in absence of any allegation in her deposition, it would be “against all canons of justice” to hold the accused guilty of sexually assaulting her. The 11-year-old following the complaint on September 9 was taken for a medical check-up. A case was registered at the New Friends Colony police station under IPC sections of rape and the POCSO Act.

The girl was kept at the Prayas Home for girls to ensure her safety as she was the daughter of the accused. The very same day, cops took her before a magistrate to record her statement, as per the report.

The court relied on two prosecution witnesses during the trial — the girl and her mother. The mother in her statement said that on September 9 she attended the parents-teachers meeting at the girl’s school. When the 11-year-old was confronted by her mother for the poor performance, the girl started weeping before suggesting that she had faced sexual assault.

During cross-examination, the mother said that she had scolded her daughter for making “false allegations” against her father. The girl replied that her studies were affected due to her parents who fought all the time.