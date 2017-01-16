Babul Supriyo’s convoy attacked by Trinamool Congress men in Durgapur

This is not the first time that Supriyo has faced the brunt of Trinamool reaction. Two weeks back, more than 100 TMC workers had gathered outside Supriyo’s Kolkata house asking for his arrest in the Rose Valley chit fund scam. (PTI)

Trinamool Congress (TMC) men reportedly attacked a convoy of Union minister Babul Supriyo in Durgapur. According to Babul Supriyo, his convoy had gone for a regular visit to Durgapur Steel and Thermal Power station. Trinamool men first forced his convoy to stop and showed black flag he said in his tweet. This is not the first time that Supriyo has faced the brunt of Trinamool reaction. Two weeks back, more than 100 TMC workers had gathered outside Supriyo’s Kolkata house asking for his arrest in the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

This is not the first time the minister is being targeted by TMC hooligans. Earlier in October 2016, Babul Supriyo himself was attacked with bricks by a group of TMC activists in Asansol. He was then headed towards a police station to stage a protest against the arrest of some BJP workers. The mob had pelted stones on his car. The MP had tweeted about the attack and revealed that the attackers were ‘goons of Malay Ghatak’ and had called them ‘cowards’.

You may also like to watch this:





Then the incident was shot by someone on camera and the MP had written to the Asansol MLA and Labour Minister in the Mamata Banerjee government, Malay Ghatak.

Babul Supriyo is a Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises. He became a member of parliament in the Lok Sabha in 2014 as the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Asansol in West Bengal. On January 10 an All India Trinamool Congress MLA, Mahua Moitra filed a complaint against him for insulting her modesty during a television debate. On his part, he registered a complaint against her for falsely accusing him of his involvement in the Rose Valley scam.